The Lagos Island-bound section of the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed to traffic for two weeks from January 12, 2021.

The Federal Controller of Works for Lagos, Engr. Olukayode Popoola, announced the development in a statement on Saturday.

The closure is part of the ongoing repairs of the bridge, which commenced last year and due to end in February.

Popoola said in the statement: “The contractor plans to shift the current diversion point 2 kilometres towards Oworonsoki and close to traffic the Lagos Island-bound carriageway including the Adekunle bound slip road beside the current diversion points for two weeks starting from Wednesday, January 12, to 27, 2021 to enable her to remove, replace and cast in place joint 23 after the current diversion point alongside the other two joints, 16 and 17 she is working on presently on the Lagos Island-bound carriageway.”

Popoola said after the casting of the three joints and asphalting, the whole Lagos Island-bound carriageway will be reopened to traffic.

He said the repairs would not be delayed unnecessarily to allow for smooth flow of traffic.