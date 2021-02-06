The Lagos State Police Command has assured motorists of adequate security along the designated diversions as the Third Mainland Bridge closes from 12 midnight to 7pm on Saturday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the assurance in a statement on Friday.

Adejobi said the closure was sequel to the ongoing repairs at the Oworonsoki end that would warrant movement of heavy equipment, materials and signboards on the bridge.

He also said the command had deployed additional men to the sites and diversions to work with other security agencies for traffic management and adequate protection of lives and property.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, appeals to the general public, especially motorists, to be patient during the maintenance of the bridge.

“Odumosu also urged the public to cooperate with security operatives, who will be on duty at various points, while the repairs last.”