Things to know about Peter Obi before you do Million March and crave for him, by Mazi Odera

1) Peter as President will not change his Dressing to appear Presidential. He won’t care about appearance but appearance of his Government.

2) He won’t have retinue of Cars in his Convoy or he will leave the Security Details at home and go alone.

Plus he will patronize made in Nigeria Cars than nke ndiocha, it is in his Gene.

3) Won’t turn visit to Aso Rock to give away, rather it will be acute problem solving for States and not individuals.

He won’t turn you out but if you visit and go empty handed, you will respect self and ask him to keep his ASO ROCK. plus he will be visiting you in your house and once you fed President twice, you will beg him to stay that you will donate Buses to school and that only will make him smile and leave you alone.

4) He doesn’t know where IGBO ends and YORUBA STARTS, he will simply build Nigeria like NEXT SUPERMARKET where everything is displayed on Counters in same Hall without barriers.

5) HE won’t eat, You won’t Eat until the Nation is healed.

6) He will not bring price of DOLLAR DOWN, that I can guarantee, he will make NAIRA to stand on same poduim with EURO, it will be Euro VS Naira and Dollars will be waving at us to notice him, Dollars won’t even be in contention.

7) People will hate him for making them poor but in your poverty, you can live more comfortable than Billionaires of Today.

Food stuff will become like Pure Water, you get them in quantum.

8) He won’t interfere with Fuel Subsidy, only that he will make refineries in Nigeria to become like Recharge card, available at every nook and cranny at rate that is absolutely very affordable.

Then importing fuel will be like nsokwu.

9) He won’t talk about NEPA but will make our National supply to become so much that other Nations will be helping us to use our light,so it can come down to manageable level.

10) He will be so good that those who stole money will be bringing the money into Government and praying that such great opportunity will remain, so they can see that Nigeria is truly a giant.

Finally Peter will be so… that after three years, you won’t even know what is called Ethnicity, you won’t remember your state of origin as Nigeria will become a Federation of Ndi Isi di nma.

Religious hostility will be gone because you will start behaving like Dubai people, as affluence cures stupidity.

Personally you may not like Peter because onwelu ezigbote aka gum but you will like his Government Maka in midst of his aka gumism, he creates oasis in the dessert.

I am Last Born Mpa Nnukwu, Dibia Onu Ike adiro agbalu Ekperima afa and I come this morning to say… Are we ready for such Man?