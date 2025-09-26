Thieves snatch pastor’s iPhone during Facebook Live prayer session

Thieves have snatched to iPhone of a Ghanaian Pastor, Isaac Anderson, during a Facebook live prayer session in London.

The preacher was about 17 minutes into his prayer on Hoe Street, Walthamstow when two cyclists in targeted him at 6.30am on Wednesday.

The thieves, however, did not realise the device was still streaming live when they snatched it.

When one of them realised this, he said: “Hey JP, he’s on Tiktok.

“He’s on TikTok live bro…

“No fam.

“How do I end it?

“It’s on Facebook.”

His accomplice said: “Oh s***,” his accomplice added.

Reacting to the development, Anderson said: “All of the sudden, someone from behind on a bike just came and snatched my phone from my hands, [an] iPhone 16 pro max.

“It’s not easy.

“All my information was on it.

“You have to be very careful when you’re going through your daily activities.

“Be careful about your phones and your important stuff – be careful, be careful, be careful.

“Thieves, burglars, and robbers are everywhere.

“This is London… you don’t know the people that are around you that will come and hurt you.”