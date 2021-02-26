Thierry Henry has resigned from his position at CF Montréal amid rumours of taking the Bournemouth job.

The 43-year-old was recently linked with a move to EFL Championship side Bournemouth, who currently sit just outside the promotion play-offs.

Now he has left the club but hasn’t revealed his upcoming destination, saying he left for family matters.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’ve decided to take this decision. The last year has been an extremely difficult one for me personally,” he told the CF Montreal website.

“Due to the worldwide pandemic, I was unable to see my children.

“Unfortunately due to the ongoing restrictions and the fact that we will have to relocate to the US again for several months will be no different.

“The separation is too much of a strain for me and my kids. Therefore, it is with much sadness that I must take the decision to return to London and leave CF Montréal.”

Despite his popularity, Henry has had a poor record with Montreal losing 16 and drawing four in his 29 games in charge.