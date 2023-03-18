Thierry Henry lures Victor Osimhen to PSG

France footballing great Thierry Henry has backed Paris Saint-Germain to make a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen (24).

The former Lille forward is enjoying the best season of his career so far.

He has scored an impressive tally of 23 goals in 28 games for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Napoli are on course to win the Serie A title by at a canter and they have qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, thanks to a brace from the Nigerian international.

When asked by fellow pundit Jamie Carragher on CBS Sports Golazo, Henry gave his opinion on Osimhen’s next move.

And although the Nigerian stated he dreams of playing in the Premier League, Henry has called for PSG to make a move for him, as they lack a consistent striker since Edinson Cavani’s departure in 2020.

“PSG will be looking for a 9. They sometimes use Kylian Mbappé inside. We all know he’s not a 9. Is he gonna stay or not? He’s [Osimhen] gonna go wherever he wants to go, but he can adapt to a lot of styles,” Henry said.

If Osimhen were to join PSG, he would reunite with former Lille boss Christophe Galtier.

The Nigerian striker only played one season in France, but it was enough for him to rack up 18 goals.