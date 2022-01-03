Thiago Silva signs one-year contract extension with Chelsea

Thiago Silva has extended his Chelsea contract by one year and will remain at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Silva, 37, signed for Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2020 and has gone on to establish himself as a key player for head coach Thomas Tuchel.

In total he has made 54 appearances in all competitions for the club, helping his new side to win the Champions League at the end of last season.

Silva said in a statement published on Chelsea’s website: “To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I’m very happy to stay for another season.

“I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina and to Mr Abramovich for this opportunity. I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.

“It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club. I’m going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “Thiago Silva’s experience, leadership and performances have been and remain very important to this squad, so we are hugely pleased to extend his contract by another year.

“We look forward to his continued influence as we seek honours this season and next, and more of the qualities that have led to him having such a big impact for us on and off the pitch.”