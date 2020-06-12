Bayern Munich midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara suffered a groin injury against Eintracht Frankfurt and will miss at least three weeks.

In his weekly press conference, manager Hansi Flick revealed that the 29-year-old suffered the injury and required immediate surgery.

“Thiago has had an operation on his groin, he will be out for three weeks,” Flick said. “We made the decision to do this now. It’s possible he will be back for the cup final.”

As stated, Flick is hoping to see Thiago back for the DFB-Pokal finale on July 4 in Berlin.

Thiago took a hard hit against Die Adler in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday as Martin Hinteregger shoved the midfield at an awkward angle into the advertising board.

For his part, Hinteregger blamed the excessive push on being used to having to body up the bigger and stronger Lewandowski.

It is not clear if that was the specific incident that caused the injury or if it was completely unrelated.