They want to remove you, be very careful, Primate Ayodele warns NNPC CEO, Bayo Ojulari

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned the GCEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Bayo Ojulari, of a potential removal from office.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that some of the policies of the CEO will be under threat and that he needs to be extra careful to avoid being defeated at the end of the day.

He explained that there are gang-ups against him, and that even though he has good intentions, there are people in the system who want him out at all costs.

“They want to remove the NNPC CEO, Bayo Ojulari. Many of his policies will be under threat, he needs to work very well so that he can overcome and succeed because there will be gang-up against him. They want to create problems for him, and he must be very careful of his doings; they want to remove him.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele made it known that his prophecy to him isn’t because he has any personal issues with him, but as a means to warn him of danger. He urged him to listen carefully to what God is saying and follow divine instructions because they are waiting endlessly for his mistake.

“I don’t have any personal issue with Bayo Ojulari. He has a good spirit and has good plans, but those who put him in charge are waiting for his mistake to remove him from the position. He should listen to and follow what God is telling him. They want to remove him; he must be careful.”

