THEWILL this weekend: Akande, Tinubu in Eye of The Storm: Controversies, Lies, 2023 Game Plan

With the countdown to the 2023 General Elections beginning in earnest, political heavyweights are already set for action with their game-plan to test the waters ahead of the big battle ahead.

Our cover for this Sunday’s edition of THEWILL NEWSPAPER is: “Akande, Tinubu in Eye of The Storm: Controversies, Lies, 2023 Game Plan.”



It takes a look at the controversy trailing the claims made by the then Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, in his autobiography titled: “My Participations,” which was launched, penultimate Thursday, in Lagos.

The Politics section of Newspaper, this Sunday, beams a searchlight on the ruling APC as it prepares for its national convention, scheduled for February 2022, with aspirants for the party’s topmost position, the national chairmanship, embarking on intensive lobbying of members of the party across the country.

Our State of the States series lands in Imo and Abia States this Sunday as we highlight the investment potential in the two South-Eastern States.



DOWNTOWN, the colourful all-gloss lifestyle and culture magazine insert of THEWILL, features, on its cover, Ramsey Nouah, the Nollywood superstar, who used to play the lover-boy role but now believes that the time has come to focus more on movies about Nigerian history.

This edition of DOWNTOWN also features our regulars – Beauty, Wellness, Entertainment and travel.

So relax and enjoy our package for the week as we set you in the mood for the upcoming holidays.

