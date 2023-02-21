THEWILL Publisher loses mum

The Oganah family of Ogbe-Obi, Onicha-Ugbo Kingdom in Delta State has announced the passing on to glory of their matriarch, Ezinne Princess Roseline Obiajulu Oganah (née Uzomah).

According to a statement by the family, Princess Oganah transited peacefully at her Agbara residence on February 20, 2023 at the age of 83. Before her death, she served as a Vice Principal in the Delta State Civil Service.

She is survived by Mr. Uche Maidoh, Prince Tony Oganah, Dr. Beatrice Oganah-Ikunjeyo, Dr. Pamela Irabor, Prince Alfred Oganah and Prince Austyn Ogannah – Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, THEWILL Newspaper and Downtown Magazine.

The statement said funeral plans will be announced later.