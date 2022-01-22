THEWILL, Downtown out with inside details of APC convention, other juicy stories

The All Progressives Congress has finally announced February 26, 2022 for its much-anticipated National Convention.

And this will be the focus of THEWILL NEWSPAPER this week as it serves the intriguing inside details of the preparation.

According to the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Austyn Ogannah: “There were fears that the Mai Bala Buni-led caretaker committee would perpetuate itself in power so as to conduct the presidential and governorship primaries of the party.

“THEWILL NEWSPAPER, this week, has on its cover, ‘’Ahead of February 26 National Convention: APC Chieftains Intensify Bid For Top Positions,’ as it looks at the intense lobbying, intrigue and uncertainty currently pervading the party across the country over the allocation of the party’s top positions.

“With the initial fear already laid to rest as the party appears set and ready for its much-anticipated national convention, the cover story examines the fresh crises in the party as its power brokers narrow the Chairmanship frontrunners to four candidates even as the party leadership is yet to meet President Buhari on zoning of the various top positions and others.

“The presidential aspirants are intensely plotting to have their allies in the new National Working Committee of the party.

“The analysis is an eye-opener and a teaser on what next to expect from the APC as the outcome of the National Convention would point the way forward for the party’s primaries to determine who emerges the governorship and presidential flag bearers of the party.”

For DOWNTOWN, the colourful all-gloss lifestyle and culture magazine insert of THEWILL, Ogannah said its cover this week focuses in a third-generation Afrobeat singer and Grammy nominee, Mádé Kuti.

The young and talented Afrobeat musician talks about his journey into music, living as the grandson of the legendary Fela Kuti, and life in the Kuti household.

Though Made, like his father, Femi Kuti, and grandfather, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, also believes the Nigerian Government can do better in providing the basic necessity of life, his message is more or less directed at the ordinary citizens, asking them to be the change that they want.

DOWNTOWN also returns with the regulars that make the colourful all-gloss lifestyle and culture magazine tick

