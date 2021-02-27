All the gates that are standing against you will crash today in the name of Jesus! The gates of heaven – life, prosperity, favour, grace, opportunities, healing and breakthrough are opening for you, while the gates of hell – opposition, failure, disappointment, enemies, sicknesses and death will close. Yes, you cannot enter or exit without going through the gates.

Everything about life is a function of gates. The decisions about life and death take place at the gate. Remember the word of God said that the battle is at the gates. And that is why bible talks about the gates of heaven and the gates of hell.

If the gates (doors and windows) of heaven open for you, you will be blessed on earth. And if the gates of hell are unleashed against you, my dear you will sure need an urgent divine intervention to survive or overcome. You are where you are today because of the activities of these gates. Thank God that Jesus assured us that those rampaging gates of hell will not prevail against us. You must get my book Power of Midnight Prayer to have a deeper insight into the locations, operations and the powers of these two opposing gates and how their activities affect us. I called it there crashing the gates! But here let’s limit ourselves to the gates of Jericho, “Now the gates of Jericho were tightly shut because the people were afraid of the Israelites. No one was allowed to go out or in. But the LORD said to Joshua: “I have given you Jericho, its king, and all its strong warriors.” Joshua 6:1-2. Are there people like that today? Nothing good, no favour is coming in or going out of their life. Everything around them is stagnant.

God told Joshua and the Israelites that he had given them Jericho and everything in it, but when they approached, the wall was too high and the gates tightly, securely, firmly shut. Nothing, nobody, no goods and services were going in or out of the city. They knew that the Israelites were around and they didn’t want to give them any chance. The enemy has made things very difficult for you because he knows and understands God’s plan for you. He heard the divine promises for your life. He is aware of the human promises and the efforts to help you. He is aware of your confessions, ambitions, prayers and efforts to reach your goal and destiny, hence, his determination to frustrate, block and if possible destroy you and you plans. Yes, he did same to Jesus. He knew about Jesus’ mission and wanted Joseph to disown Marry and the baby in the womb, so that they would label the child a bastard. When he was about being born, there was no place for him except the animal’s pen. When he was eventually born, the jealous and wicked Herod killed hundreds of children, targeting him. But he divinely ‘escaped’. And throughout his life and ministry he struggled with the gates and powers of hell. The enemy struggled to oppose, discredit and destroy him. Even at the cross, he almost missed it. When he was buried the same gates of hell sealed his tomb and mounted soldiers there, but the power of God overruled. Thank God he eventually fulfilled his mission and ascended gloriously. This is also how the enemy goes after us. But today, God is saying that he has given you the keys to open the gates and also the power to bind and crash those ones that are against you.

Seven Times

God told Joshua and the Israelites that they must march round the city of Jericho once a day for six days with seven priests walking ahead of the Ark, and seven times on the seventh day. My God! There are so many things, blessings that God has given to us that we must have to act before we take actual possession. True. Yes, Joshua had the divine encounter and assurance with the commander of the LORD’s army, but the Israelites will still have to march in obedience. You have the prophecy, the vision, the dream and the promise, but you must also act and do something towards that vision. And not just doing something, you must act on time and in total obedience to the divine instructions and plan if you want to be successful. Now, seven is the number of completion and rest. From now you will have rest from those your struggles in the name of Jesus! God rested at the seventh day of creation. Yes, we can have rest here. We must not struggle throughout life. No. God can give you rest, prosperity and victory right here. There is something divine about this number seven. And can we scratch it a little here? Jacob was to serve seven years to be able to obtain his dream wife Rachel. The famine and the time of plenty at the time of Pharaoh and Joseph were to be seven years each. And the king’s dreams were also seven fat cows, seven thin cows, seven heads of grain, etc. Elijah after the decisive battle of Mount Carmel prayed seven times before the rain came. Are you listening? I love that encounter so much. When your prayer, sacrifice and obedience are complete, the rain will pour down in torrents.

In that great book of Revelation, we also saw seven stars, seven angels, seven churches, seven spirits and seven candle stands. The LORD also spoke to John from the midst of the seven golden lamp stands. And what did He tell him, “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end…” Praise God! Seven will always reveal the authority, power and sovereignty of Jehovah. He is totally in control. The Psalmist understands this and that is why he said that he will praise God seven times a day. But is it only the positive that knows the importance of this mystery. No! The occult, the enemy knows this also. Look at when the witch, the occult master Balaam was hired by Balak to curse and destroy the Israelites. Balaam told them to prepare seven young bulls and seven rams for a sacrifice. But God had to intervene and save Israel. Instead of cursing and harming God’s people, the powerful witch began to bless them. Every curse, evil arrow, actions, sacrifices, plans aimed at you and your family will today be changed into blessings from today! Do a seven-day prayer and ask God to intervene on your matter. Call me to pray for you after. You will see the glory of God. The wall of Jericho fell after those seven days and yours will surely fall! Please, share this message.

