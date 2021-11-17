These animals made us doubt our sanity about Lekki massacre — Falz

Rapper and activist, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has reacted to the report indicting the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police over the shooting that took place at the Lekki tollgate in October 2020 during the #EndSARS protest.

The Lagos Lawyer turned rapper and comedian, spoke in a post he shared via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

Falz said the government tried to make everyone doubt their sanity in the heat of the shootings.

He wrote: “These animals legit made us doubt our sanity about the Lekki massacre you know.

“Panel don compile their report, we gather here.”

Falz was one of the vocal celebrities when the #EndSARS protest began.

In a chat with CNN’s Christiana Amanpour in 2020, the rapper gave a breakdown of how the protest started and what it meant for young Nigerians.

He said: “Myself and another artist, Runtown, we had shared on our Twitter handles that we were going to do a walk, a peaceful protest against all forms of police brutality.

“We did that with the hashtag #EndSARS.

“The hashtag was already in existence.

“It was a big thing on social media but nobody had gone to do it physically, so we decided to go a step further.”

Amanpour asked the rapper if he wasn’t scared for his life after many other disgruntled young Nigerians refused to speak to the media on the crisis in the country.

Falz responded: “I’m not afraid for my life.

“I’m not afraid for my life because where we are right now, I can actually die from anything.

“I don’t even know where to start from, we have a nonexistent health care system, we have a seriously high level of poverty, there is unemployment and we are in a critical state because of how much corruption we’ve continued to see in the country.”

The Lagos State Judiciary Panel of Inquiry on the Lekki tollgate shooting on Monday submitted its report to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to the report, there was an attempt to cover up the incident of October 20 by the cleaning of the Lekki tollgate and the failure to preserve the scene ahead of potential investigations.