The Department of State Services has raised the alarm over a plot to by those it described as external forces to incite religious disturbance around the country.

The DSS raised the alarm in a statement by its spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, on Monday.

The statement listed the states where the plot has been hatched to include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.

Afunanya said: “Part of the plans is to cause inter-religious conflicts as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, key and vulnerable points.

“Consequently, Nigerians are advised to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another.

“While the Service pledges to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure that public order is maintained, those hatching these plots are warned to desist from such in the interest of peace, security and development of the country. However, law abiding citizens (and residents) are encouraged to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies.”