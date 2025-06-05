There’s nothing wrong if Fubara defects to APC – Ijaw president

President of the Ijaw Nation, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, has posited that Governor Siminalayi Fubara leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) should not be faulted if it helps resolve the lingering political crisis.

Okaba made the position during an appearance on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Thursday, following Fubara’s recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

Reacting to reports that the governor could defect to the APC, Okaba said, “There’s nothing wrong about that.”

“At this point we must be realistic, and we must have an understanding of Nigerian politics. We operate a ‘malutocracy’; we don’t have political parties anymore, but platforms for political contestations.

“What we have are just platforms put together from people to transmit or oscillate from one place to another. If we have state governors and former vice presidential candidates of parties just moving on, to the extent that one of the governors said,”If you don’t move with me, I will sack you.”

Okaba also referenced Fubara’s statement where he stated he will do anything to bring back peace to the state.

Post Views: 8