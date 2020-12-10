Nobel Laurette, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has decried the situation in which Nigeria and Nigerians are at the moment, saying it was a result of the fact that nobody is in charge of the country.

Soyinka who spoke at the venue of his new book, Booksellers in Ibadan, Oyo State, said though 2020 has been a most challenging year as a result of the vicissitudes of problems, the situation in Nigeria was compounded because no one is in charge.

He said at the launch of his new book: “Chronicles of the happiest people on earth,” on the situation in Nigeria: “With the turbulence that characterises year 2020, and as activities wind down, the mood has been repugnant and very negative.

“I don’t want to sound pessimistic but this is one of the most pessimistic years I have known in this nation and it wasn’t just because of COVID-19, no.

“Natural disasters had happened elsewhere, but how have you managed to take such in their strides?

“Was calamity as a result of human negligence or as a result of malignant activities when people find themselves under the control of other beings which I am afraid what most Nigerians find themselves in, it is like you don’t know from where the blow would descend.

“That is not the way a nation should be and that is not the way the citizens should exist.

“Situation has reached a point where you are not very sure of where you are going and where you will end it.

“ As I had said before, you don’t believe, in many instances, that anybody is in charge.

“That, really, is a parlous condition for any nation.

“So, I am afraid it has not been a very good year for me generally.”