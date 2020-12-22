The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has said there is no hope that the Military can defeat Boko Haram.

Zulum said this on Monday when he visited Jakana, a town about 20km from the capital, Maiduguri, where about 35 commuters were abducted by Boko Haram on Friday.

He said: “So, if the military cannot secure an area that is 20 kilometres away from the state capital, how can they give us the hope that they will defeat Boko Haram?

“I have had occasions to defend the Nigerian military in order to boost the morale of commanders and their troops at the front lines because I know the true picture of things.

“However, I am really disappointed that despite all support from both the Federal Government and from us in Borno State, our military is failing to secure an area of 20km, which is the distance between Auno and Jakana.

“And incidentally, majority of Boko Haram’s attacks along this Maiduguri-Damaturu-Kano Road keeps happening between Auno and Jakana.”

Zulum was also not happy with the state-funded Rapid Response Squad made up of policemen, vigilantes and local hunters.

He said they are not visible along Maiduguri-Damaturu Road, adding that this made it possible for Boko Haram to keep having a field day.

He said: “We drove from Maiduguri to here, Jakana.

“We did not see soldiers on the road.

“We did not see even our own Rapid Response Squad on this road and they were trained, employed, kitted and paid to protect all Nigerians within their areas of operation and these Nigerians include travellers plying this busy and important road.”

Zulum, however, assured residents along the road that he was going to hold a security meeting and come up with more measures to secure the highway.