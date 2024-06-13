There’s hunger, new anthem not priority — Gov. Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday, decried the Federal Government’s recent re-introduction of the old national anthem, calling for a shift in priorities towards addressing pressing issues such as hunger and poverty.

Makinde posited that the re-introduction of the new national anthem, amidst the growing economic challenges facing Nigeria, was a misplaced priority that needed to be addressed.

Describing the decision as “a waste of time and resources,” Makinde stated that “the return of the old national anthem shouldn’t be our priority when so many Nigerians are suffering.”

He maintained that the country must prioritise economic development, saying there could not be production without mobilisation.

According to the governor, the talks about the new national anthem, local government autonomy and others are not addressing what will broaden the nation’s productive base.

He said when the fundamental issues are addressed, economic development could be engendered.

Makinde said: “Our country is in a state of crisis, and we must act now.

“Our people are hungry, our infrastructure is crumbling, and our economy is in shambles.

“We should be focused on finding solutions to these problems, not wasting time and money on superficial changes like a new anthem.”

“We are at a point in Oyo State and our nation where we must prioritise economic development in Oyo and our nation.

“As a country, we have to prioritise production, we have to be productive. There cannot be production without mobilisation.

“Our strongest resource is our people. The training and education of our people is the best empowerment we can give them.

“We have to keep on educating our people. Let them use their God-given talents to support what we are doing in Oyo State.”

The governor thereby called on the federal government to take swift and decisive action to address the country’s myriad challenges, stating that “we cannot afford to waste any more time.”

Makinde stressed: “Our people deserve better. They deserve a government that is focused on their needs, not on distractions and empty gestures.

“Let us put our resources and our energy where they are most needed, and let us work together to build a better, brighter future for all Nigerians.”