There’s error on the SAN list we released — LPPC

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee on Friday the list of Senior Advocates of Nigeria appointees released on Thursday contained an error.

The LPPC Secretary and acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajjo Sarki Bello, said this in a statement.

Bello said a name on the list was not properly identified.

Bello said while the actual appointee is Osaka, Benjamin Nwora, he was wrongly identified in the list of Thursday as Nworka Chidi Benjamin and listed as number 43 on the list.

The statement said: “In the press release issued by this office yesterday, 21st October 2021 announcing te list of successful applicants for te rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Nworka, Chidi Benjamin, Esq, listed as No 43 was mistakenly included in the list of advocate appointees.

“The actual successful applicant that ought to be in the said list is Osaka, Benjamin Nwora, Esq.

“The mix-up is highly regretted and we apologise to all persons affected by it.”

The LPPC said it has since come up with a revised list in which the appointees are now listed in order of seniority, with Osaka Benjamin Nwora now listed as number 21.