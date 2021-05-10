The Leader and Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as Prophet TB Joshua, has released a video of a prophecy for Nigeria, which he gave almost seven years ago.

The cleric, who gave the prophecy on July 27, 2014, said Nigeria would be covered by a cloud of “crisis, murder, killings, destruction”, but would not break up.

Joshua warned members of the political class of impending repercussions, noting that they would be made to pay for their part in the crises.

He said: “Nothing will happen to Nigeria.

“Nigeria will remain one.

“Beyond this crisis, Nigeria is beautiful.

“Your prayer now is that you should witness it so that this crisis will not take you away.

“It is decreed that this nation will be reckoned with as a powerful nation.

“Huge trouble is coming and no human being will withstand it unless you don’t have hand in that trouble.

“There is a cloud that covers Nigeria… the cloud of crisis, murder, killings, destruction covers Nigeria.

“The cloud will go.

“Nigeria will remain.

“Power without peace is powerless.

“The manner you have that power will determine whether there will be peace in it.

“The power is in the heart.

“Not in the gun, not in the White house or Aso Rock.

“If you are living in the White House without power in the heart, it is like you are living in the bush.

“I want to assure you: Nigeria – nothing will happen to Nigeria.

“Nigeria will remain one!”