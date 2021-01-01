The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that a new variant of COVID-19 will emerge for every vaccine discovered until world leaders acknowledge that safety is of God.

Pastor Adeboye spoke in his “Prophecies for 2021” on Friday shortly after the church’s virtual crossover service.

He said: “Some of the things that happened in 2020 will spill over into 2021.

“The world as a whole can only come out of the wounds when they admit the following:

“That it is the Most High that rules in the affairs of men not science.

“Daniel 4:25.

“That it is God that gives wisdom to the wise.

“Daniel 2:20-21.

“That God can reduce the so-called wisdom of man to foolishness.

“1 Corinthians 1:19-20. 4.

‌”That for every vaccine discovered, there is already a variant in the making.

“This will continue until the high and mighty admit that safety is of the Lord.

“Proverbs 21:31.

“God says He will begin to deal with nations on individual basis so that in any nation, if God’s people will humble themselves and pray, He will heal their land.

“2 Chronicles 7:14.”

On Nigeria Adeboye said: “God wants us in Nigeria to know that only God can lift a siege.

“2 Kings 7:1 to end.

“The humble who put their trust in God will see the end of the siege.

“James 4:6.

“The erstwhile ignored will become vessels unto honour in God’s hands.

“1 Corinthians 1:27

“God says there will be sounds from heaven.