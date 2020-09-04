The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted bloodshed in the upcoming governorship election in the Edo and Ondo States governorship elections.

The election, scheduled for September 19, 2020, has the incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, and the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as the leading contenders.

For Ondo State, the leading contenders are the incumbent, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress; his Deputy and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi; and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

Ayodele said he foresees political assassinations in both Edo and Ondo States during the governorship election.

On 2023, Primate Ayodele revealed that he foresees the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, being dumped by President Muhammadu Buhari and that the international community will get involved.

He said: “In our coming election, the International community will get involved because this administration isn’t ready for a free and fair election.

“Tinubu will be shocked because Buhari will dump him.”

Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele reinstated his position on the death sentence given to Kano-based singer, Yahaya Sharif, for blasphemy in one of his songs, appealed to the Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, to temper justice with mercy.

Ayodele said: “I am still begging.

“Killing of Yahaya Sharif will mean we have a terrorist ruling us.

“I will advice the Governor of Kano not to attest to this.

“If he does, it means he isn’t a good man.

“He should forget about religion.

“He needs to temper justice with mercy.

“He needs to forgive this young man.

“We are serving the same God in a different way.

“I’m begging that he should be forgiven.

“He is a star.

“He has a mission on earth.

“Killing him means killing the hope of those he will help tomorrow.

“He should be forgiven.”