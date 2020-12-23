The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed events that will characterise 2021 in the seat of power, Aso Rock.

Primate Ayodele spoke on Wednesday in Lagos at his church in Oke-Afa, Lagos when he addressed newsmen.

Speaking about Aso Rock, also known as Presidential Villa, Ayodele said: “I foresee kidnappings in the Aso Rock.

“The Villa needs cleansing because there will be fights in the villa.

“I foresee that some important documents will leak out of the Villa.

“There will be Classified Official leakages from the Villa.

“Let’s pray not to lose anybody in the Villa.

“Aso Villa must be fortified against attacks.

“There will be speculations of attacks in the Villa.

“Protests will be directed at the Aso Villa because protocols will be broken.”

On the future of Nigeria and Buhari’s Government, the primate said: “I foresee a lot of loopholes in the Buhari Government that will disqualify all efforts the government might have been making for the past years.

“There will be clash in the House (House of Representatives).

“I foresee senators engaging in physical combat.

“A mace will be stolen in the House of Assembly in one of the states in Nigeria.

“The Buhari Government will lose focus and Buhari himself will not understand the rules and how to steer the reins of the government.

“Buhari will be sick.

“But they will be shielding it from public knowledge to protect him.

“Buhari will be incapable of so many things.

“Buhari will be unfit.

“The cause of the sickness will be his inability to direct the affairs of the country.

“That is what the Lord reveals to me.”

On what he sees about the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), Ayodele said: “Osinbajo will try to put things together.

“Osinbajo’s enemies will come up with allegations as they want to bring continuous troubles to him but he will overcome.

“Osinbajo needs to be more prayerful because they want to implicate or indict him.

“The cabal in this government will fail in all their anticipations.

“The office of Osinbajo must be very careful.”