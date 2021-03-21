The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says there will be no more Nigeria if his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, is assassinated.

Wike, who spoke in a statement on Saturday amid report by Ortom that he was attacked by armed Fulani herdsmen in Benue State, also on Saturday, said President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress will be held responsible if Ortom is killed.

Ortom had told newsmen on Makurdi that the gunmen trailed him to a river bank in Tyo Mu along Makurdi-Gboko Road in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State on Saturday.

In the statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike said: “If you kill Ortom, then be prepared to bury Nigeria.

“If anything happens to Governor Ortom, the Federal Government will be held responsible and they should be prepared that there will be no more Nigeria.”