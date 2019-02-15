There won’t be crisis in Akwa Ibom – Sen. Enang

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, says contrary to reports, there won’t be electoral violence in Akwa Ibom.

Enang gave the assurance in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Enang, an indigene of Uyo, was reacting to apprehension in the state over reports that there might be crisis, saying that all would be well and that plans had been set to ensure that the elections were conducted without violence.

NAN reports that the International Crisis Group in its latest report on Nigeria’s elections published on December 21, 2018, observed that already there had been incidents of violence, with some states displaying particularly troubling signs ahead of the elections.

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, ICG carries out field research on violent conflict and advances policies to prevent, mitigate or resolve conflict.

The report said Akwa Ibom, like Rivers, was emerging as a major battleground in the APC-PDP battle for revenue. It receives the most federal money of any state, and it is widely believed to be a pillar of PDP finances.

A second factor was partisan rancour in the state, aggravated by the split between PDP Governor Udom Emmanuel and his predecessor Godswill Akpabio, as well as the struggle for control of the state House of Assembly.

Enang, however, appealed to indigenes and other residents to avoid conducts that would incite violence.

He said that the people were prepared to go out and vote and that leaders in the state had taken precautions to ensure peace.

Enang, an All Progressives Congress chieftain in Oyo, expressed confidence that INEC would live up to expectations in conducting the polls.