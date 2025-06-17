There will be no Third World War but there won’t be peace globally – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has assured the world that there will be nothing like third world war, even though there won’t be peace globally.

This is coming on the heels of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, which has brought about reactions from world leaders, including the United States of America.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that God is not interested in a third world war and as such would avert every form of it globally.

He stated that President Donald Trump is trying to create war by all means because he is corrupt, but God will not support such a move.

“They want war, but God said he has neutralized it. There won’t be peace globally, but there won’t be a third world war. Donald Trump should be blamed for every escalation. He isn’t a peaceful person and is very corrupt because he wants to be richer than Elon Musk overnight.

Also Read

“Trump is using his presidency to oppress the poor, and the world should hold him responsible for every one killed out of these escalations. I warned before his election that his second term would be satanic.”

The prophet further stated that if a war were to happen, it would start from Asia, but it is not yet time. However, there won’t be peace

“If there will be war, it will start from Asia, but it’s not yet time, and God will prevent the third world war, but there won’t be peace for the world to appreciate God’s greatness.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele described Israel as a satanic city that doesn’t represent God or Christ in any way.

He slammed Prime Minister Netayanwu for allowing innocent souls to die by his hands

Post Views: 29