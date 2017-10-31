There was too much delay in sacking Babachir Lawal – Sagay

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, on Monday said the sack of the suspended Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal, was overdue.

Sagay said this in reaction to the sack of Lawal by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “I think there has been a consensus on this and that was overdue, there has been too much delay.

“Although I will like to put a caveat that government usually has a lot more information than the rest of us as the delay might have been discretionary due to the information they had.

“I was patient and I definitely endorse the final decision that has been taken.”

On the appointment of Boss Mustapha as the substantive SGF, Sagay said he had a very long history of political activities, adding that his appointment was a positive development.

He added that apart from being a lawyer with good reputation in terms of integrity, Mustapha had always been a consistent person in whatever course he pursued.

Mustapha, who hails from Adamawa State, had before his appointment been the Director-General of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority.

The former SGF was suspended by President Buhari on April 19, following allegation of misappropriation of funds and lack of due process in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative of the North East.

The initiative focused on the redevelopment of the North East following the devastation caused by the Boko Haram insurgency.