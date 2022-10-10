There UNILORIN students elected as NANS executives 

Three students from the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) have been elected to lead the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee, Kwara axis.

According to the University’s Bulletin issued Monday in Ilorin, the trio emerged as Chairman, Spokesman and Logistics officers of the association.

Yusuf Abdulgafar, a 300-level student of the Department of Science Education, Unilorin, was re-elected as the Chairman of the body.

Issa Abdulgafar, a 100-level student of the Department of Social Science Education, clinched the position of Public Relations Officer I.

“Also a 400-level student of the Department of Agric Extension and Rural Development, Mr Lawal Abdullah, was elected Director of Contacts and Logistics of the association, respectively.

“The trio, who were elected during the Association’s Annual Special Convention held in Ilorin, will be in office for a period of one academic calendar year,” it said.

The publication quoted a congratulatory message jointly signed by the President and Public Relations Officer of the Unilorin Students’ Union, Messrs Taofik Opeyemi and Olabode Opeyemi, respectively, describing the election of their colleagues as a new feat for the institution.

“They charged them to keep flying the University flag high, duly represent the interests of students in the state and be steadfast in their service delivery,” it said.