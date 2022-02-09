There is no faction in Osun State APC, says Chairman

Gboyega Famodun, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, says there is no faction in the state chapter of the party.

The Chairman of a faction of the party made the claim when he spoke with newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday.

According to Famodun, the main objective of a splinter group, The Osun Progressives, is to disrupt the peace of the state.

Famodun noted that if members of the group actually wanted sincere reconciliation, they should withdraw the court cases instituted against the party.

He also appealed to the group to stop he described as its campaign of calumny against Governor Gboyega Oyetola as well as the Commissioner, Osun State Police Command, Olawale Olokode.

Famodun said: “The whole world is watching with keen interest how few members of a small community of angry and desperate men have elevated irreverence and disrespect to the office of governor into an art.

“As for their campaign of calumny against the Commissioner of Police in Osun, Mr. Wale Olokode, we know where they are coming from.

“CP Olokode’s only offence is that he remained true to his mandate to protect the people of Osun.”

Famodun also said the allegations by members of the TOP that it was Oyetola that sent thugs to disrupt their meeting was not true.

He added: “Mr. Governor will protect the people he swore to protect and criminals are not covered by the oath of office of any governor.

“Calling the dog a name so as to hang it is the TOP’s stock-in-trade.

“The APC in Osun is one.

“The governor is a gentleman who fixes, builds and improves lives.

“He is not given to frivolities.

“He has a second address unlike the desperate TOP men who have nothing else to their name except blackmail and deceit.

“Let me also state categorically here that Governor Oyetola has no reason to unleash mayhem on his own state, reputed for peace.”

It will be recalled that TOP members were reportedly attacked by gunmen at their campaign office in Osogbo on Feruary 4.

The group also accused the Commissioner of Police in the state of being biased in handling the ongoing crisis in the party.