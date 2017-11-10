There is decrease in bookings over seat belts, use of phones in Akwa Ibom — FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corp, Eket Unit Command, said there was decrease in booking over seat belts and use of phone offenders due to constant sensitisation.

The Commander, Nicholas Akueme, said this during the 2017 Ember Months campaign in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom on Friday.

He said FRSC had intensified efforts to ensure that drivers and commuters adhered to the use of seat belts, avoid using phones while driving and other road safety rules and regulations.

He added that “from our statistics, people are beginning to abide by the rules because the rate at which we book offenders over seat belts and use of phones had really decreased.

He said: “More people were now aware on the use of seat belts while driving and more people were aware of dangers of using phone while driving.

“We now have more obedient drivers and even commuters.”

Akueme said the use of seat belts had reduced the rate of crashes on the road, adding that the theme of the 2017 ember months campaign awareness was “Right To Life on Highway Not Negotiable”.

He said the theme was geared toward educating road users on safe motoring during the yuletide.

The commander said FRSC had zero tolerance to road traffic crashes “because we want to at least reduce road crashes by 15 per cent and fatality rate by 25 per cent”.

Akueme stressed the need for motorists to understand that human factors accounted for greater percentage of road accidents in the country.

He cautioned road users to be mindful of their decisions while making use of the roads and abide by the rules and regulations guiding the use of roads.