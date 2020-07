The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Colonel Hameed Ali (retd), says nobody is above the law in the service, no matter the position and rank.

Ali said this while decorating newly-promoted officers in Abuja on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the NCS on Wednesday announced the dismissal of an Assistant Comptroller-General for serious misconduct and another ACG got compulsory retirement for act of negligence.

Ali, while referring to those officers, said they were disciplined for various misconducts as there was no untouchable in the service.

He said those who were untouchable were the people who behave themselves and work in conformity with the rules of the service.

He said: “Recently, we took disciplinary measures on members of management.

“This was done to ensure discipline is maintained in the service.

“As much as we reform ourselves, you won’t have problem with the management under my leadership.

“In spite of our effort to do away with the bad ones, there are still some elements not conforming with the situation.

“It is incumbent on us to show them the way out.

“This is necessary because the action of those few still make the public to disapprove of what we do.

“We must collectively isolate and discipline them in the interest of the service.”

The Customs boss said he was pleased that those who were promoted deserved the elevation.

He said the era of promoting officers for connection or influence was over in the service, adding that the personnel did not need to know him or any member of management before such got promoted.

He urged officers that wanted to be promoted to work hard and ensure they are of good character as well as passing the examination.

Ali also enjoined officers to live within their earnings, adding that anyone caught in any sharp practices would be severely dealt with.