TheCable documentary on Malabu OPL 245 saga to air on TVC

The investigative documentary produced by TheCable newspaper and Cable Foundation on the $1.3 billion OPL 245 saga, also known as Malabugate, will be aired on TVC on Sunday by 9pm.

This development was made known to the public in a statement issued on Saturday by the management of the highly credible newspaper.

The statement said on the documentary: “It authoritatively unravels the full scope of the OPL 245 controversy, one of the most complex and consequential oil scandals in Nigeria’s history.

“Through compelling storytelling and original reporting, Malabugate reconstructs the scandal from the ground up, offering viewers an unprecedented narrative into the billion-dollar oil deal that has spanned administrations, borders, and courtrooms.

“It explores questions like: Why did Obasanjo revoke OPL 245 in 2001?

“Why did he settle out of court with Malabu in 2006?

“Why did President Goodluck Jonathan return the oil block to Malabu in 2010?

“Why did Shell and Eni team up to acquire Malabu’s interest in the oil block for $1.1 billion in 2011?

“The documentary also delves into other questions such as: What was the interest of the Abacha family in OPL 245?

“What was the interest of Chief Dan Etete, the former minister of petroleum resources under Abacha?

“Why did President Muhammadu Buhari file criminal charges against the principal actors?

“How did Mohammed Bello Adoke, the former attorney-general of the federation, become the central figure in the Malabu court cases?

“Why did Nigeria lose all the court cases in Italy, the UK and Nigeria?”

