Theatrical show, ‘The First Fight’ under way

Stage plays are known to be electrifying and filled with so much creativity. For their special practical project, the members of Group One, Theatre Arts Unit, Creative Arts Department, University of Lagos (UNILAG) have come together to share a story about Yoruba Cosmology and creation through the exploration of a mythically strewn drama embedded with dance and music as expected in African traditional theatre.

The play, ‘The First Fight’ is an encompassing theatrical production filled with suspense, dance, drama, music, and thrilling actions. It is happening this Wednesday (24th of May 2023) at the Creative Arts Theatre, FSS, UNILAG.

‘The First Fight’ is directed by Jimoh Abiodun, a student and budding Director of Theatre in-training. Working alongside with him is the delectable Temilade Kosoko, daughter of Yoruba Nollywood legend, Jide Kosoko. Managing the stage is Oreoluwa Akerele with over five years of experience in the business of Stage Management. The production is handled and managed by Oluwatosin Omolale, the co-host of Baegist podcast and communication expert.

The play as curated by the playwright, Akande Bashiru Lasisi, is a mythological exposé that surrounds the beliefs of the Yoruba African tradition cosmology of creation at the first wake of the gods/deities known as “Òrìsà”. Hence, Orunmila, the father of divination; Ogun, the pathfinder; Oya, the goddess of whirlwind; Esu, the lord and master of the crossroad cum god of tricksterism, and Ènìyàn, the being of quest that we all are, are going to be on stage. This theatre production promises to be fun, knowledgeable, electrifying and worth more than the value of your money.

This is a chance to be part of something as significant as witnessing the gods in their most natural elements.