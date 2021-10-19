Theatre Commander salutes troops for killing terrorists after battling ISWAP in Jere

Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, in the North East, Major General Christopher Musa, has commended the gallantry of military troops who eliminated several terrorists in Jere axis, on Monday.

Recall that Nigerian troops yesterday eliminated at least 18 ISWAP terrorists in Jere Local Government of Borno State.

While reacting to the troops’ feat, Gen. Musa, urged them not to relent on prosecuting the counter-insurgency operations, till Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists are defeated.

On Tuesday morning during clearance operation, Nigerian troops have discovered more corpses of terrorists

The troops had eliminated the insurgents while repelling an attack launched by the terror group at Chabbal community within the axis.

The insurgents had entered the town through the Mafa axis on gun trucks in the evening of Monday.

The ISWAP fighters started shooting sporadically, after invading the town.

One of the sources, a military intelligence officer, told PRNigeria that troops from 2I2 Task Force Battalion and 195 Battalion Jere immediately swung into action, killing 16 terrorists.

The source said: “The terrorists tried to advance from Chabbal axis to attack soft targets but were subdued and forced to retreat.

“Troops were put on alert as soon as the information came in. The insurgents came with their gun trucks, but the troops repelled the attack and recovered some of the gun trucks.

“In fact, some of the gun trucks are currently on fire with the fighters on board.”

