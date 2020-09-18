The challenges of cost of production, cost of promotions and especially identification with renowned music record label, amongst others, have been identified as among the many challenges confronting upcoming artistes while making efforts at showcasing their talents. Asides the talent showcase of the craft, music plays a pivotal role at providing employment opportunities for key players in the industry – especially musicians – at making ends meet, whilst contributing their quota to the growth of the industry and the national economy as a whole.

These challenges undoubtedly handicap the young talents from realising their potentials which invariably translate to debarring them from making meaningful contributions to the country’s Gross Domestic Product as it had been said that the entertainment sector contributed 2.3 per cent (N239 billion) to Nigeria’s GDP in 2016 and has been one of the priority sectors identified in the Economic Recovery and Growth plan of the Federal Government of Nigeria with a planned $1 billion in export revenue by 2020.

In contributing to the growth of the music industry in the country, The Voice Nigeria was launched on April 10, 2016. The Voice Nigeria has since refined and helped unleash the brightest of Nigerian musical talents for the global stage as the country’s music industry continues to enjoy international attention. The Voice is a multinational singing competition with a television franchise in over 50 countries around the world.

The winner of the maiden edition of the music reality show, Agharese Emokpae, was awarded a recording contract, an SUV worth N7 million and a four-night all-expense paid ticket to Abu Dhabi, courtesy Etihad Airways. Sharing her experience, Emokpae noted that that they (participants in the competition) were on a different journey in terms of attention to detail, mentorship by the coaches and the incredible training sessions. All the contestants showed incredible growth personally and professionally with gratitude for the experience, the exposure and the platform which attests to discovering, nurturing and empowering musical talents.

Also, in Season 2 of The Voice Nigeria, Daniel Diongoli, popularly known as Idyl, was announced the winner beating finalists Ebube, Syemca, Wow, Chris Rio, J’Dess, Jahtell and Yimika to win the grand prize of a record deal with Universal Music Africa, a GAC car and an all-expense paid trip to Dubai.

One of the sponsors of this year’s edition, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has expressed its delight over the partnership with UN1TY Limited, organisers of The Voice Nigeria Season 3, as it is poised to empowering and investing in the Nigerian youths and demonstrating its contribution to the projected revenue of $86 million by 2021 from the Nigerian music industry aimed at promoting a diversified economy in line with the federal government of Nigeria’s economic diversification policy.

Interested participants are to register via the link: www.thevoicenigeria.com, with their FirstBank account number as a requirement. Should one not have an account with the Bank, then dial the Bank’s USSD code: 8940#, to be a FirstBank account holder. The audition is open to individuals within the age of 18 years to 50 years who are have been residing in Nigeria for 12 consecutive months. The registration for audition closes at 11:59pm on September 19, 2020.

The financial institution also stated its unrelenting passion for giving voice to the young and indeed all Nigerians, which would translate to creating employment, economic empowerment in the country.

Expressing her delight on the partnership, Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, FirstBank said: “FirstBank has given voice to Nigerians for the past 126 years, and will continue to give voice to Nigerians by creating employment, economic empowerment in the country through its products, services and initiatives and it remains committed to strengthening the creative industry which is fast growing into a multibillion-dollar business, with potential to be a leading contributor to Nigeria’s GDP in the near future.”

She said supporting The Voice Season 3 means a lot to the Bank, especially as “it is a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to contributing to the projected revenue of USD86 million by 2021 from Nigeria’s music industry aimed at promoting a diversified economy in line with the Federal Government’s diversification policy.”

Sunday Tribune gathered that the registration for The Voice Season 3, which is open to both female and male contestants who are Nigerians and have a government-issued means of Identification, is free. Further to registering, talents are to have a one-minute video singing without a sound track, upload and fill the form on the website.

Talents and fans will go home with over N100 million in prizes as The Winning Talent of The Voice Nigeria Season 3 will go home with monetary reward, a brand-new car and an international recording contract. The Voice Nigeria will take an interesting twist this year with many virtual engagements with fans, talents and the general public.

