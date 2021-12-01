The value of a savings culture – FBNQuest

If you are just starting your career, then you must be excited to be earning money. You probably feel liberated by your ability to make choices like going on a vacation, buying a car, or renting a flat in the part of town you prefer to live. Earning a living certainly has its perks.

It is not unusual for young people to indulge themselves when they begin to earn money. However, it is also important to consider the power the income from a job or business provides; an opportunity to create your financial future.

The choices you make early in your career about your money may determine your options in the future. Retirement may seem so far off that you see no reason to pay attention to it now. What you do not realise is that building a sizable nest egg becomes more difficult later in your career. Likewise, acquiring a house or having a family is often easier if you are proactive in gathering resources to achieve your goal.

A culture of saving and investing is a sure way to build momentum towards achieving your short and long-term financial obligations. The funds that you save for short-term goals should be kept in cash and cash equivalents because your objective should be to preserve their value in a liquid asset. The resources that you save towards your long-term goals should be invested in assets that may be less liquid but offer higher returns.

The types of assets you invest your savings will significantly impact your return and consequently, the amount available to finance your plans for a family or other financial goals. A major reason for this is the concept of compound interest. This is the process by which a sum of money grows exponentially due to interest building upon itself over time.

The key is to start saving and investing as early into your career as possible. The sooner you start putting money away, the sooner it begins to earn interest. If invested properly, the money can grow substantially over time. But putting off investments could mean you miss an opportunity to grow your wealth easily and automatically.

Having a plan helps you to build the discipline that is required to invest successfully. You are more responsible for your financial success when a plan is executed in a systematic way. This should also give you the confidence that while you are building a career, you are also making steady progress towards your financial goal.

It is advised that you make wise investments decisions. Explore options that allow you to automate your savings and investment in the form of automatic withdrawals from your bank account. After making this arrangement, stay the course. Consider that by starting early, you are positioned to benefit from the well-established trend that investments in riskier assets such as stocks potentially outperform less risky short-term assets such as cash equivalents over time. Especially when diversification is appropriately adopted in investing.

All this is easier said than done. A savings and investment plan is more than just a list of goals and deadlines. Practically, it can be more complicated than that, as you consider the fine details and peculiarities of your status and responsibilities. To help you achieve the outcomes you want, relationship managers at FBNQuest are available to work with you to craft a plan that offers a range of products that suit your specific investment and financial goals. We look forward to helping you achieve your financial goals. Contact us today and stay ahead of the curve to indulge yourself early in your career at the expense of a great financial future.