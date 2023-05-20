The Top 10 Best-Dressed Celebrities at the AMVCA 2023 Nominees Cocktail and Fashion Show

The second day of the ninth AMVCA saw some or the biggest names in Nigerian entertainment gather for the Nominees Cocktail and Fashion Show ahead of the AMVCA Award Night. The second edition of the AMVCA runway show celebrates fashion, upcoming designers, and the impact of fashion in film.

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) is known for its extravagant and glamorous red carpet, where celebrities usually make fashion statements with their attire. Your faves took on the same energy as they dazzled at the AMVCA 9 Nominees Cocktail and Fashion Show, giving us a taste of what to expect at the primary AMVCA awards night. Here are some of the 10 best-dressed celebrities at the fashion show.

1 Liquorose

No stranger to such lists, do you recall the AMVCA Cultural Show when she left us mesmerized by her royal regalia? At the nominees’ gala, Liquorose is a breathtaking vision in her baby blue suit. The ensemble stands out with its embellished details of coloured roses, beads, and bedazzled sleeves.

2 Ini Edo

Elegance at its finest! Ini Edo exuded queenly vibes in this stunning burgundy dress. The outfit exuded royal vibes, the slit added just the right amount of sexiness, and her soft and beautiful smile served as the perfect accessory to complete the amazing look.

3 Dakore Egbuson-Akande

Women run the world, and Dakore in this fit certainly does. In her partnership with Amstel, she stunned in her beaded Aso-Oke orange and green two-piece, walking the runway and looking gorgeous as always.

4 Juicy Jay

It’s always refreshing to see men on our lists! Juicy J redeems the reputation of all men with his sparkly purple and black suit. Dare we say it? He looked absolutely juicy.

5 Adekunle Olopade

Adekunle presents a compelling case for vintage fashion. He sports a grey flowered jacket, expertly paired with wide-legged pants in a matching tone. However, what truly distinguishes the look is the vintage scarf in lieu of a tie, along with that stylish man purse! Be my gentleman?

6 Tiannah – King of Fashion

Creativity at its peak! Tiannah made her entrance into the hall, and everyone went gaga. We completely understand why. The dress was crafted entirely from tape—yes, tape—and she even used scissors to style her hair. It was a bold fashion statement, proudly declaring, “I’m a fashion designer, and these are my tools!” Excuse me for a moment; in need of oxygen…

7 Hermes

The King of Fashion, Tiannah, strikes again as she styles Hermes! Hermes looked fantastic in a ripped jeans ensemble. Our favourite detail? The jeans-and-trouser sling, Tiannah, please style us next!

8 Chidi Mokeme

Can you hear that? It’s a collective sigh of bliss. It’s time to officially grant Chidi Mokeme his zaddy status. He exudes sugar daddy energy in this sequined suit. That’s it—the end.

9 Scarlet Gomez

Nominee, nominee! Scarlet Gomez was radiating baby girl vibes in this lilac and mint dress. Such a simple and effortless look—absolutely in love.

10 Vine Olugu

Lilac is his colour. Rounding up our list is Vine Olugu, who impressed us with his lilac Aso-Oke suit. The suit’s exquisite details, including the beading and threading, were exceptional. Vine complemented the fit with a beaded sheer shirt and a charming smile. We want to see more!

What do you think about the different fits? If these are the offerings for the nominees gala, we can’t wait to see what the stars pull off at the AMVCA awards night this evening at 7 pm. Catch the show live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 16:00 WAT (17:00 CAT).

Expect more fashion and glamour!