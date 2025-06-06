The Tax reform bills and Akpabio’s brinkmanship, by Eseme Eyiboh

The President of the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, is known for his mastery of brinkmanship in Nigerian politics. His ability to navigate complex political landscapes and negotiate contentious issues has earned him a reputation as a skilled and strategic leader. Hence, brinkmanship has been a hallmark of Akpabio’s legislative and political manoeuvres. Akpabio’s expertise in brinkmanship has contributed significantly to his success as Senate President, enabling him to effectively manage competing interests and drive legislative progress.

In his 26 years of active politicking and cognate governance, Senate President Akpabio has been able to etch his feet in the sands of history as one of Nigeria’s foremost transformative and dynamic leaders. From the state to the national level, he had garnered enough experience to navigate the tortuous path of the nation’s political landscape. Beginning as a commissioner and in the state and later as governor for eight years, Akpabio demystified the difficulty most governors have in delivering dividends of democracy. He set a standard which none of his successors have been able to match, thereby earning the sobriquet, Uncommon Transformer.

Having transitioned to national politics, Akpabio distinguished himself as the Senate Minority Leader, auditing and sifting through government proposals to the parliament, speaking and protecting the interests of the minority parties and the vulnerable citizenry. It must be acknowledged that it was in recognition of his performance and negotiation skills that he was made the minority leader against the ranking Rule in the Legislature. As minister, sitting in the Federal Executive Council and driving government policies at the highest level, Akpabio displayed uncanny governance wizardry and competence. His achievements at the Niger Delta Ministry are indelible, especially the completion of headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) within his less than four years as minister. All these experiences culminated in his expertise in statecraft, which has become the hallmark of his excellence in managing human resources and issues of governance and national interest.

It is therefore not an accident that Akpabio, as Senate President, has become an integral part of the successes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, being driven by the Renewed Hope Agenda. As the chairman of the National Assembly and President of the Upper Chamber, Akpabio has brought experience, maturity, common sense and political sagacity to bear on the smooth running of the parliament and in initiating and sustaining a mutually responsible relationship with the Executive arm of government without compromising the independence of the legislature.

Akpabio has found a partner in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a skilled political strategist described by the Financial Times as ‘Nigeria’s wiliest politician’. Being one of the most prepared Nigeria’s presidents, Tinubu has clearly enunciated his reforms in the Renewed Hope Agenda. These bills are the fulcrum of the president’s reform agenda and when signed into law, they will escalate the intended goodwill and benefits to the nation’s economy. The Tax Reform Bills are therefore part of the foundation of his reform regime. And the president must be given credit for his vision and courage in initiating these bills. Of course, going by his antecedents, he is only replicating what he did in Lagos state as governor for eight years, transforming the Centre of Excellence through the instrumentality of tax revenue.

It is no longer news that the Senate last Wednesday adopted the harmonised version of the tax reform bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu. The legislative efforts mark a significant step in overhauling Nigeria’s tax administration and revenue generation framework, as part of Tinubu’s administration’s broader fiscal reform agenda. The tax reform bills include the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill, 2025 (SB.583); Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2025 (SB.584); Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, 2025 (SB. 585), and Nigeria Tax Bill, 2025 (SB. 586). These bills were transmitted to the National Assembly in November 2024.

When these bills were introduced, the nation was sharply divided along political, religious, and regional cleavages. The bills generated heated debates, particularly among lawmakers from different regions. Northern lawmakers were vehement in their rejection of the proposal for 60% VAT revenue retention by generating states. The lawmakers were apprehensive and believed that the proposal would further impoverish their region. This was hotly contested and it indeed put the nation on edge. But after a careful negotiation, the benchmark was reduced to 30%, and the term “derivation” was replaced with “place of consumption”. They quietly put the agitation to rest. Again, the bills met a brick wall in the state governors, who, of course, wield so much power and they resolved to mobilise against it. The two chambers of the National Assembly were polarised and even the leadership of the Senate was at a point almost disagreed over the bills. But today, with Senator Akpabio’s tact and ingenuity in handling the affairs of the parliament, the bills are ready to be transmitted to the president for assent.

There is no doubt that Senate President Akpabio, conscious of the sensitive nature of the tax reform bills, the delicate thread of ethnicity, religious incongruity, and the natural human instinct to resist change, handled the precipitations that arose as a result of the introduction of the proposed legislations with prudence. He led from the front, and the bills were considered on their own merits, without pandering to party loyalty or executive interference, but with the sole interest of the generality of Nigerians. The process was diligent, transparent, and inclusive, with all the stakeholders given room to make inputs. No stage of the bill’s consideration was subdued; the public hearings were open and accessible. The contentious sections and clauses of the bills were carefully considered, sieved, and democratically amended or deleted to arrive at an acceptable bill that, when signed into law, would fast-track the socio-economic reforms of the Tinubu administration and catapult national development.

It is axiomatic that Akpabio’s brinksmanship necessitated this laudable and giant step forward. By the successful and peaceful passage of these bills without the anticipated national impasse, the Senate President has again demonstrated his ability to navigate key legislative priorities through consensus-building and general acceptability. Akpabio’s capacity to midwife, nurture, and sustain a mutually intelligible relationship with the executive branch, which the opposition and some naysayers unfortunately tagged “rubber stamp”, has instead espoused his capacity for strategic manoeuvring.

Akpabio, however, did not achieve this alone, it is with the studied cooperation of the distinguished colleague senators, who have always lined behind him and his leadership through thick and thin. Their solid support and contributions made the difference in the consideration and passage of these bills. As representatives of the people, they served as grassroots liaison officers that enlightened and advocated continuously to their constituents to buy into the import of the reform bills. In fact, without their cooperation, the journey of these bills would have been inchoate.

The House of Representatives under the leadership of the cerebral speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas played a complementary role in consonance with its status as the second chamber of the national parliament. The vibrant and younger lawmakers were also instrumental in spreading the gospel of the tax reform bills to their constituents, making the job easier.

Most importantly, the state governors were indeed the game changers. To have stepped down from their initial antagonistic posture to embrace the amendments carried out by the Senate in fine tuning the bills, the governors helped in calming down frayed nerves in their various localities thereby setting the tone for a much more peaceful and smooth participation of other stakeholders in contributing purposefully. It was indeed a team work, with the proposed legislations competently initiated by Mr. President and ably coordinated by the Senate President and his colleagues with the understanding of the governors and other stakeholders.

As we await the transmission of the four tax reform bills to the president for his assent, credit must be given to Senate President Godswill Obot Akpabio for being the hub of legislative support, galvanising the much-desired reforms and balancing them with the demands of the people as expressed by their elected representatives. With two years to go in the life of President Tinubu’s administration, Akpabio’s unwavering contributions, firm, courageous, and passionate support cannot be underestimated as the nation anticipates reaping the benefits of the bold reforms of the Renewed Hope Agenda regime. It is time to give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and God what belongs to God.

•Rt. Hon. Eseme Eyiboh is the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity/Official Spokesperson to the President of the Senate.

