The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has appointed the Editor, Saturday Sun, Femi Babafemi, as the Agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, will enable the new appointee leverage on his almost two and half decades experience in journalism, media and strategic communications to lead the publicity and advocacy campaigns of the Agency as envisioned by its new Chairman/Chief Executive, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd).

The Board and management of The Sun Publishing Limited has since approved a leave of absence for him to enable him take up the national assignment.

Babafemi holds a Master’s degree in Public and International Affairs from the University of Lagos and a Bachelor of Arts in English Language from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Besides, he holds certificates in Communication Strategies, Royal Institute Of Public Administration, RIPA, London, 2008; Managing People For Strategic Advantage, Lagos Business School, Pan-African University, Lagos, 2009; and Effective Public Relations Planning, The Management School, London, 2011.

Babafemi, who joined The Sun in 2003 as a pioneer staff, left as Deputy News Editor in 2008 when he joined the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as the agency’s Head of Media and Publicity.

He returned to The Sun in April 2012 as an Assistant Editor and promoted Deputy Editor in June 2013.

In January 2017, he was appointed the substantive Editor of Saturday Sun.

With over 24 years post-graduation experience in Journalism, Media and Public Relations, Communication Strategies and Reputation Management, Babafemi started his career in the pen profession in the defunct National Concord.

An author of two books and member of the US-based Investigative Reporters and Editors, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Nigerian Guild of Editors among others, he has attended various international conferences and seminars, including World Bank/ United Nations Conference, Istanbul, Turkey, 2009; United Nations General Assembly Conferences, New York, USA 2009, 2010 and 2011; International Anti-Corruption Conference, London, UK, 2010; and Commonwealth Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies Conference, Gaborone, Botswana, 2011.