I bring you greetings and salutations. My name is Reverend Chris Okotie. I am the Shepherd Superintendent of the Household of God Ekklesia.

In my last alocution, I expounded more perfectly to you, the things that pertain to the eschatological dimensions of the divine protocol and I took time, in a conversational approach that I maintained throughout the discussion, to explain what it is that is going on, with regard to the COVID – 19 pandemic and I laboured to bring the mind of God to you, comparing spiritual things with spiritual.

There is a context in which I want to speak this time, and I would like you to pay attention to the things I want to say. I’m gonna make it as brief as possible, so you don’t have to labour to listen to the things I want to say.

I said to you in that disquisition that satan chose this year particularly, because it has a reference to the number 10 and I explained to you that we are not dealing with the number 6-6-6. It’s important to understand that the number 6-6-6, refers to the designation of the antichrist. That number is a prophetic assignment appellation and it deals with his identity. But in the Bible, his operation is bracketized in the number 10. When you read in the book of 2 Thessalonians, it is written, “The mystery of iniquity doth already work”. In other words, that power has already been energized. That is, the operation of the antichrist. So, the number 10 deals with his operation, or his operational propensity or proclivity.

That is why when you find the devil in Revelation, chapter 12, when he appears as the red dragon, he has seven heads but he has 10 horns. When the antichrist is revealed in the same way, in the following chapter, that is, chapter 13, he is described there as a beast coming out of the sea and he has seven heads, and he has 10 horns. The seven heads there, refer to satan impersonating Almighty God, as the god of this world, and the 10 horns refer to the power in which he attempts to challenge Almighty God in His authority upon the face of the earth, just like I said before, in The COVID – 19 Mystery.

And if you look at that revelation in chapter 12, you will discover that the seven heads of satan have seven crowns, but when the antichrist is revealed in the 13th chapter, it is just said that he has seven heads, and the crowns are on the 10 horns because, that is a reference to his power here on earth, representing satan trying to carry out the nefarious activities of the diabolical personage called Lucifer. So, please understand the difference. So, whenever you hear the word 6-6-6, it’s just an identification number. His operation comes under the number 10.

Now, in the last disquisition, I didn’t discuss the subject of the mask, because I was waiting for the manifestation of that mask, to go from what it is as a mask, into becoming a veil. And if you look at the progression or the evolution of the mask, you would notice that it progressed from just being a mask, covering you nose or you mouth and that area, to becoming a face shield, which is what a veil is. Now, why that is relevant, is because a veil is found in scripture, and it represents something that is very, very profound; that is what I wanna mention, very briefly.

The veil was first introduced by Moses when he came down from the mountain, and the glory of God was upon his face, and then he covered his face with a veil because he didn’t want Israel to see that glory, but it eventually diminish, and vanish. That’s what the Bible tells us. Later on, when the law was established, we find in the temple, two veils; the one that is in the holy place and the one that is in the holy of holies. So, in the case of Moses, his face is covered by one veil, but in the case of God, in the temple; in the most holy place, He’s covered by two veils. So, if you were to approach God from the outer court, the more you went closer to Him, the darker it became because you couldn’t see His face: The first veil made it impossible and then the second veil made it absolutely impossible to see His face I’m making it very simplistic again, without being pedantic and didactic about this presentation.

And so, we find that the veil represents that barrier between God and man. We are told in scripture that when the Old Testament is read today, the veil that was on the face of Moses has moved into the hearts of the Jewish person, who is under the law he can no longer, or he cannot understand the word of God when it is read to him because of that veil.

Now, when Jesus went to the cross, we read in scripture that when the sacrifice took place, the first sign of the approval, and the acceptance of that sacrifice, was that the veil in the temple; that is, the second veil, was split in two, so that man has access to God now and God has access to man, so there’s a rapprochema based on the blood of the Lord Jesus. So, when a man stands in the presence of Almighty God, wearing a veil; what you might call a face shield or even a mask, what you are saying to Him is that you are denying the efficacy of the blood sacrifice, you are denying that the blood sacrifice was accepted and that the rapprochema between God and man, was empowered by the sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ. In other words, to make it pretty simple, you are denying the finished work of the cross.

So, when you go to church and you stand in the presence of the Lord, as a New Testament saint, what you are saying; without saying, is that the veil between God and man is still in place, even though that veil has been removed. Most Christians do not understand that, because they think this is a medical situation, they do not understand that the enemy, satan, is trying to mock God and is challenging the efficacy of the finished work of the cross. So, not only does Bill Gates identify with Moses, because he’s the Commander of the Ten, but he must also identify with Moses, by making us wear that veil. When you stand in the presence of the Lord wearing that veil, it’s reminiscent of Moses and Bill Gates identifies with that. Remember what I told you, about him being the Commander of the Ten.

So, the second aspect of his identification with Moses, is the wearing of this face shield or face mask, which is what the Bible calls a veil. And that is why no Born Again Christian who has that understanding, can go to church wearing a face mask, or a face shield, because that negates the finished work of the cross, and therefore, creates the pattern for Bill Gates to challenge the authority of Almighty God, based on the finished work of the cross, because the authority that God has on earth today concerning man, is through Jesus, because when Jesus rose from the dead, He said; “All authority in heaven and earth has been given to Me so, you go in my name”. And that can only be, once that veil has been removed. Because as long as the veil is still present, there can never be a covenant between the two of them that brings that proximity; or the propinquity or the familiarity: It will not be possible.

So Paul, talking to us about this subject in 2 Corinthians chapter three, talks about the glory that fades away, that was behind the veil. So, within the legalistic chambers of Moses, there is a fading glory because of the covered face. But Paul says to us that the New Testament saint is different and describes us; all of us with an open face. Now, if you look at it in the Greek, it’s not in the plural, it doesn’t say, we all with open faces. It’s not what it’s saying. Now, some translations may say that, but that’s not what it’s talking about. It’s talking about the fact that we are all one body connected to the Lord Jesus, and because we are connected to the Lord Jesus, the glory of God, upon the face of the Lord Jesus, is what we reflect.

So, with the fact that the face of the Lord Jesus is open, and it’s not veiled, when we behold that face; which is what we see in scripture, we are translated, or transformed into that image, from glory to glory, through the Spirit, which is the Lord, Himself. So, if a believer goes before the presence of Lord with a veil, you negate what the Bible is saying, you frustrate the work of the cross, you stand in denial of the efficacy of that blood, and you take position with Bill Gates and satan, who continues to challenge what the Lord has done, and has decided to challenge Him this particular year.

I mentioned, in my first elocution that he chose this year particularly, because the Gregorian calendar that we follow, has this year as 20-20, and it is 10 in four places; 10-10, 10-10. But it’s not just the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar for this year, is 1441; 1 + 4 + 4 + 1, 10. The Jewish calendar for this year is 5, 7, 8, 0, that’s 5 + 7, 12, plus 8, that’s 20; 10-10. So, it’s a deliberate, premeditated strategy of the enemy to make sure that he challenges God, at this particular time because, it is very auspicious for him in terms of the number 10, as they relate to the power of Almighty God, both in scripture and in the creation that cannot be challenged. So, understand the seriousness of what is at stake.

And it’s not like, we don’t wanna go to Church. David said; ‘I was glad when they said to me, let us go to the house of the Lord’. But the thing about it is that, you cannot provide an atmosphere for God to inhabit, in terms of worship, or as a people, if the altar is not in order. Before Elijah called fire from heaven, he had to set the altar in order. In the Old Testament, God took time to describe to Moses, how the altar should be set. Now, that is just a type of what is going on today, in our spirit-man, in the sense that, when we come before the presence of the Lord, there are certain things that He expects us to do, and they must be done decently and in order.

So, before we bring our sacrifice of praise, and the fruit of our lips; giving thanks, before we offer Him all of these things, we must make sure that all of these things are in place. That is why you cannot bring a veiled face into His presence: That is a disorder. So, it’s not just the fact that we want to go to church, we cannot go to church to lift up holy hands, with veiled faces; that is sacrilegious. You’re mocking your God, it’s just that you’re not aware of it. And Bill Gates is aware of it, Lucifer is aware of it, and these are the adversaries of the church, and the adversaries of our God, and you must pay attention. That is why we cannot accept any condition, from whichever authority, that is asking us to go to church, with veiled faces, with masks.

Outside of the fact that it’s a mockery to our God, who has told us that He has healed us, or the efficacy of Psalm 91, and “By the stripes of Jesus, we are healed”. Outside of the fact that, that is diametrically opposed to the reality and the veracity of those scriptures, but the fact that you are wearing a veil, takes it to another level, where you’re actually denying the finished work of the cross. Remember what I said: Our faith is predicated on the finished work of the cross, it is vindicated by His resurrection, and it’s crystallised when we personally appropriate His blood through faith.

So, child of Almighty God, these are things you need to pray about, and don’t be quick to run to church because we all love Lord; we do, and he wants us to come into His presence, but we cannot do so if we do not present things as enunciated in the scripture; we’ll be mocking our God and God forbid that any child of God will go in that manner before His presence. So, I wanted to clarify this, to let you know why we cannot go to church next Sunday. We will wait, and trust that the Lord will sort this thing out.

Jesus, is the head of the body, He is the Saviour of the body, and He will take care of these things. Remember; ‘He’s the one who cometh from Edom, with dyed garments from Bozrah, this that is glorious in His apparel, travelling in the greatness of His strength, I, that speaks in Righteousness; mighty to save’, saith the Lord. We must remember that He is more than able. Before these people began to propose this thing, I told you, He had already disposed of it. Fear not! He will do what He promised. The shaking has already begun, the enemies of our God will come to naught. Like Jannes and Jambres, their folly shall be made manifest. So, do not be afraid. We will wait until we are able to stand in His presence to worship Him in a manner that He has stated; and those protocols in the Bible, concerning His worship, we must follow.

So, I know you are disappointed; I am disappointed, but I trust that the Lord, the God with whom we have to do, the Pantocrator, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the one who sits upon the circle of the earth, and the inhabitants thereof, are as grasshoppers, has already taken cognisance of what is going on. They are building their tower of Babel. He will allow then build it to a certain altitude and then He will come down and confound their language and they shall all be scattered and confusions will set in.

So, do not be afraid, do not worry, just continue to acknowledge Him. Remember, in your own house, like Daniel, open the window of your faith towards the heavenly Jerusalem and lift up your hands unto that God, who sits in the heavens, before whom are the seven fires of His ubiquitous Spirits, and you have the Awesome Foursome, chanting endlessly; ’Holy, Holy, Holy, Lord God Almighty, which is, which was, which is to come’, surrounded by the rainbow of His magnanimity. That same God is present and His ears are open to the prayers of the righteous.

So, I just want to encourage you and to help you remember, that faithful is He that has promised and will do it. We give praise to Jesus, we thank God for what He has done in Nigeria, what he’s doing and what He’s going to do.

Blessed be our God forever in the name of Jesus.