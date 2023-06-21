The right approach to credit will grow, not harm your business, by Kevwe Onokerhoraye

Imagine this: Mr. Okeke runs a small grocery store in the bustling city of Lagos, Nigeria. He has been in business for several years, and his shop is an integral part of the local community. Yet, like many small business owners in the informal sector, Mr. Okeke faces a significant hurdle: accessing credit to grow his business. For many, credit can seem like a double-edged sword, promising growth on one hand, but harboring the risk of debt on the other. However, with the right approach, credit can be a powerful tool that propels a business forward without causing financial harm.

The first step towards a healthy relationship with credit is understanding its role. Credit is not just a financial instrument; it’s a growth enabler. It can help businesses invest in new equipment, expand product lines, and even open new locations. Credit can also help businesses manage their cash flow more effectively, ensuring they can meet their obligations even during quieter periods.

However, the key to leveraging credit effectively lies in accessing it responsibly. This means understanding your business’s financial situation and borrowing within your means. Responsible borrowing involves being aware of the interest rates, repayment terms, and potential penalties associated with a credit facility. It also means making sure that the credit is used for productive purposes that will generate returns and enable the business to repay the borrowed funds.

In Nigeria, a significant barrier to accessing credit is a lack of a formal financial track record, especially for small businesses operating in the informal sector. Traditional financial institutions often require a history of financial transactions and collateral, which many small business owners cannot provide.

Fortunately, the financial landscape in Nigeria is evolving. A new generation of financial technology firms is developing solutions designed to increase the accessibility of credit. These solutions leverage technology to assess creditworthiness in innovative ways, such as analyzing transaction data from mobile money platforms or using alternative forms of collateral.

This evolution in the financial sector represents a significant opportunity for small businesses. By leveraging these new sources of credit, businesses can overcome traditional barriers to finance and unlock new growth opportunities. However, it’s crucial that businesses approach this opportunity with a clear understanding of their financial capacity and a plan for how they will use and repay the borrowed funds.

Another critical aspect of a healthy approach to credit is financial education. Small business owners must understand the terms and conditions associated with the credit they access. This understanding allows them to make informed decisions and avoid potential pitfalls. Financial education can also help businesses understand the wider financial landscape, including the range of credit options available to them and how to compare these options effectively.

Credit can also be a tool for resilience. In times of uncertainty, such as during a pandemic or economic downturn, access to credit can help businesses weather the storm. It can provide the necessary funds to keep operations running, pay employees, and even pivot the business model to adapt to changing market conditions. This kind of flexibility can be crucial for survival in challenging times.

In conclusion, credit is a powerful tool that, when used responsibly, can drive growth and resilience for small businesses. The key lies in approaching credit with understanding, responsibility, and a clear plan for how it will be used to generate growth. As the financial landscape in Nigeria continues to evolve, businesses like Mr. Okeke’s grocery store has an unprecedented opportunity to leverage credit as a catalyst for their growth journey.

However, the right approach to credit is not just about individual businesses; it’s about building a more inclusive and resilient financial system that benefits everyone. By democratizing access to credit and promoting responsible borrowing, we can empower businesses to grow, innovate, and contribute to the economic development of Nigeria. This Evolution brings us closer to a future where every business, no matter how small, has the financial tools it needs to thrive. Thus, adopting the right approach to credit is not just about enhancing the growth of an individual business, it’s about contributing to the growth and resilience of the entire economy.

For Mr. Okeke and countless other small business owners in Nigeria, the right approach to credit could be a transformative force. It could help them turn their business aspirations into reality, bring prosperity to their communities, and contribute to Nigeria’s economic development. The journey towards financial inclusion and empowerment is a challenging one, but with the right tools and approaches, businesses can navigate it successfully and reap the rewards.

Onokerhoraye is Head, Product Strategy, OnePipe