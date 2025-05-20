The rhythm of every bite: Spotify powers Gen Z’s food moments



Music is the secret ingredient that elevates every meal, setting the rhythm for how we eat, live, and vibe, whether it’s the gentle tunes accompanying our morning toast or the energetic beats fueling lunchtime gatherings. For Gen Z, this connection between food and music is particularly potent; life itself is a vibrant mixtape, where every moment, especially those involving good food, deserves an epic soundtrack, transforming ordinary meals into full-sensory experiences.

The Dirty Buns x Spotify experience

Turning this theory into a delicious reality is the recent Dirty Buns and Spotify pop-up in Lagos, resulting in a full-blown cultural moment. For four days, food lovers flocked to savour Dirty Buns’ legendary creations. If you are familiar with their creations, think of tantalising heavy hitters like the ‘Mother Clucker’ and the ‘Whoopi Goldberg’. While it was about satisfying cravings, with Spotify curating the sonic backdrop, the mealtime experience became a curated journey.

“Food and music have always been hand in hand, and it’s nice to see young Nigerians actively soundtracking their mealtimes,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa. “Spotify is thrilled to power these experiences, especially at the vibrant intersection where food, culture, and sound meet.”

From morning meditations to midnight meals

Spotify data reveals a fascinating daily rhythm. In the quiet hours of 7am to 9am, while breakfast cooks and coffee brews, the most distinctive genre amongst Gen Z is gospel, providing a peaceful start to their day and meals. But when noon comes and it’s time for lunch, the music changes – Afropop takes over, bright, lively, and full of energy. That energetic feeling stays through dinner, from 7pm to 9pm, with Afropop still leading as the favourite, creating a backdrop for fun talks and late night snacks.

The reigning mealtime king and the anthem of good vibes

And who reigns supreme as the ultimate mealtime king? None other than the iconic Davido. Spotify data reveals that he is the most streamed artist by GenZs from 10 am onwards, as breakfast is served and the day gently awakens, Davido’s infectious tunes are already being streamed. As lunchtime rolls around 1 pm to 3pm, the energy might shift, but the artist remains the same. It’s still Davido setting the vibe. And even as the sun dips and dinner graces the table 7pm to 9pm, Gen Z keeps him in heavy rotation. Whether it’s the comforting taste of jollof or the juicy indulgence of a Dirty Buns burger, Davido is always invited to the table. In fact, he’s the most added artist in Gen Z playlists centered around meals in Nigeria. With Davido on the speakers, every single bite simply hits harder.

When it comes to the ultimate anthem for good vibes and great eats, Adekunle Gold and Zinoleesky’s infectious hit, Party No Dey Stop leads as the most added track to Nigerian Gen Z playlists dedicated to mealtimes.

We’re all cooking

There is no better way for burgers and music bangers to come together than with this collaboration. ‘From the beginning, we’ve always curated playlists that match the mood and energy of the brand,’ said Dirty Buns founder, Feyikewa Animashaun, ‘So this partnership with Spotify? It just makes perfect sense. It’s a chance to bring the Dirty Buns experience to life even more. It’s an experience where the food hits hard, and the music hits harder – we’re turning the volume up, literally!’ Animashaun added.

As they say, party no dey stop So, if you ever crave the ultimate food-music fusion, tap into the official Dirty Buns playlist because the only thing that elevates good food to legendary status is the perfect soundtrack.

