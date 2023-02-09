The Real Housewives on Showmax share their luxe, heart-warming plans for Valentine’s Day

Lovers around the world are putting plans in place for wooing their sweethearts on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, 14 February, but few have the resources, the flair and the energy of the women of The Real Housewives of Abuja and The Real Housewives of Durban.

Various African and international instalments of the hit reality franchise are streaming on Showmax, with new episodes of The Real Housewives of Durban Season 3 landing every Wednesday, the full first seasons of The Real Housewives of Lagos, The Real Housewives of Cape Town and The Real Housewives of Dubai ready to binge-watch, and The Real Housewives of Abuja landing on 17 February and The Real Housewives of Nairobi dropping on 23 February.

Take a look at what some of the cast members of two of these African franchises have to look forward to for Valentine’s Day this year.

The Real Housewives of Abuja

For Zumba queen Arafa , it’s a baecation

“We have the RHOAbuja launch event and premiere on February 11 at Transcorp Hilton, and my husband suggested we stay there a few days after the event for a little baecation with Valentine’s being a few days after. To motivate my husband to start working out (he doesn’t know this), I’ve booked us some salsa classes for Sunday and Monday evening. On the 14th, I plan to make my super-supportive baby daddy some breakfast in bed as he’s made reservations for a couple’s spa day, which I’m really looking forward to, and Valentine’s evening is always a surprise for me.”

For the multifaceted Comfort Booth , it’s a virtual date

“This Valentine’s Day, I will be going on a virtual date with my king. I am loving the idea that while I will be eating dinner, he will be eating lunch; and isn’t that how God’s love is for us: the real Valentine? Not bound by time, distance, period or technology, but ever present. I hope everyone uses this symbolic day of love (and going forward) to touch those around you with love, virtually or otherwise.”

Ginjah mama Princess Jecoco is including the kids this year

“My husband and I are not too fussy about Valentine’s as we usually just do dinner at a nice restaurant. However, this year we plan to include our children to reassure them we love and adore them: dinner and definitely a fun, energetic activity because you know I’m that fun mum!”

Resident life of the party Tutupie will be rolling with the girls

“I have an early date then it’s “girlentine”, meaning a Valentine celebration with my girlfriends. So we’re dressing up, going to a nice restaurant to have dinner and then bottomless shots. Afterwards it’s pretty safe to say we’ll call it a night and we try again next year!”

For soft-life queen Samantha , Valentine’s is already here

“Valentine’s has already started for me. A bouquet of 100 red roses just arrived and attached is an invite, and a huge red box neatly wrapped in a beautiful red velvet ribbon. In the card I’m invited for a romantic fine dining experience for two, and in the box is a pair of red Louboutins, (because shoes are my favourite), a beautiful LBD (from my second-favourite designer, after Zohi Taglit of course), Agent Provocateur sexy red lingerie, a Tiffany jewellery box containing a beautiful diamond set, and my favourite perfume from Dior Amber Nuit, all to be worn out on Valentine’s night.

There’s also an envelope stuffed with $60 000 just in case. What can I say, I’m the soft life queen! As the romantic person that I am, I celebrate Valentine’s Day everyday all year, so on St Valentine’s Day I allow myself to be spoiled silly.”

For Minister of Happiness OJ Posharella , Valentine’s is all about Fatima

“I’ll be spending Valentine’s with my Obiye, Fatima. Fatima came into my life a few years ago as a little 18-year-old girl to become one of my Posharella angels who I helped shape into young women. They are trained with different skills and adopted like daughters instead of nannies as they seek job opportunities to help feed their families back in the village.

I named Fatima “Obiye”, which is a name from my mum’s native language meaning “companion”. The love we share is no different from a biological mother and daughter. I asked Fatima what her birthday was when she first came and she had no idea. So I instantly declared February 14 her birthday because she is my true love. Unfortunately for me I’m about to be left with a broken heart because Fatima has been asked to return to her village to marry a man she doesn’t know. I’m very sad about this but I intend to make this Valentine’s Day special because my little angel is leaving and I need to show her how much I appreciate and love her.”

The Real Housewives of Abuja premieres February 17 February, exclusively on Showmax, with new episodes available to stream every Friday.