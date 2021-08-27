The power of human emotion, by Tiwa Says

How was your day? Oftentimes when this question is asked, the responses usually are: Oh it was stressful; It was ok; Nothing exciting; It was great. We all know every day is the same, it’s what we do with it that is different.

If you wake up today and decide you are not happy, nothing will excite you for the rest of that day because almost everything we do is influenced by the way we feel, and the way we feel is determined by our thoughts.

The human emotion is a big rollercoaster.

Sometimes you are high, sometimes you are low, other times you can’t even describe how you are feeling.

The most popular human emotions are happiness, sadness, anger, fear, surprise and disgust, but there are also the subtle ones like, pride, envy, sexual desire, craving, shame and awkwardness.

All these emotions are powerful and affect us differently.

I bet you never knew pride was an emotion….or sexual desire?

These feelings begin in our mind.

Our thoughts are bedfellows with our emotions and these emotions influence our actions, which sometimes can be either good or bad.

How would you explain someone getting up in the morning and deciding that “today I don’t feel good, therefore I would not talk to anybody or be excited about anything” or another person who is excited and even dancing without any music playing, seems irrational, right?

Well, that’s the power of emotion, once you think it, your body starts to react to it. It’s almost impulsive.

The same goes for our feelings towards other things and people.

When our thoughts are centred on any particular thing or person, our emotions are driven towards same and all energy goes in that direction.

Basically, our thoughts push us towards our goals and desires, doesn’t matter if they are good or bad, and our emotions propel us to act accordingly.

I often ponder and imagine that all of the world’s troubles are caused by some men’s emotions at play.

How would you explain a man killing his wife, for whatever reason….oftentimes that is not the intention, but at that moment, nothing else matters, but to act out the emotion of anger, and subdue the other person.

There is simply no action without an emotion driving it.

Emotions are drivers.

It is what makes us empathize with a grieving person or feel joy at the birth of a child.

We are emotional beings, yet it doesn’t mean our thoughts and reactions are the same.

Each person responds differently to the same thing, and just like the sea, emotions are unstable and unpredictable, with the ability to switch at any moment.

Our emotions are powerful and at the core of everything we do, nevertheless we should not live our lives at the mercy of our feelings. It is important to learn to manage them as they influence our decision-making, relationships, and general way of life.

With that in mind, it is also important to understand that you cannot control someone else’s emotions, you can only try to be understanding of other people’s feelings because we are wired differently.

#tiwa_says.