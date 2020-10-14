Having resolved all the contentious issues which led to the earlier postponement of their first semester examinations, students of The Polytechnic Ibadan will now begin to write the examinations from Monday, November 2.

The examinations were earlier scheduled to begin on Monday, October 12, but were shelved and the school was shut after the students protested against some of the conditions imposed by the school’s authorities.

The Registrar, Modupe Fawale, said in a statement in Ibadan on Wednesday that “Management in a closed-door meeting with the students’ union executives and representatives of the various faculties, considered the pleas from the students for more time for the payment of tuition and registration for the session.’’

The management had earlier directed that students who owed the school would not be allowed to write the examinations.

“The inability of some of the students to access the institution’s portal was also addressed as the solution centres created by the management are already resolving some of the issues of registration,’’ she said.

“HND II and ND I students of the Faculty of Business and Communication Studies and those of Environmental Studies will begin the writing of their examinations on November 2, followed by students in HND II and ND I in Engineering, Science and Financial Management Studies.

“Students in HND I and ND II in all faculties will begin the writing of their examinations their examinations later.

“The ND II students have been given more time as some of them completed their four-month industrial attachment programmes during the Covid-19 lockdown and were unable to make physical contacts with their lecturers, the statement explained.

It added that lectures and revision exercises would begin immediately to prepare the students for the examinations.

“We appeal to parents and guardians to make funds available to their wards to enable them to pay the required fees within the period of grace which the management sympathetically considered.

“Students should lodge their complaints to the appropriate organs of the institution rather than taking to the social media or barricading entrances to the institution as these are anti- social approaches,’’’ the statement noted.