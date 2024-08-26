The Patriots names members of its Constitution Committee

The Emeka Anyaoku-led group of eminent Nigerians, popularly known as The Patriots, has inaugurated an Advocacy Committee for the Actualisation of the Peoples Constitution.

The 17-member committee will be led by Professor Anthony Kila, renowned political economist and professor of strategy and development.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Kila on Monday.

According to the statement, the Committee’s task will be to engage major stakeholders and members of the public across the country.

In inaugurating the committee, Chief Anyaoku, a former Secretary General of the Commonwealth and leader of The Patriots, said the committee will soon be reaching out to various sectors of the country starting from members of the National Assembly.

The inauguration, which was held in Lagos and online, was attended by leaders of the patriots, including General Ike Nwachukwu, Obong Victor Attah, Prof. Anya O. Anya, Dr. Bilikisu Magaro, Prof. Remi Sonaiya, Elder Solomon Asemota, Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu and Senator Ben Obi.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman of the constitution committee thanked the chairman and leaders of the patriots on behalf of his committee for the honour and privilege of being part of the committee.

Kila also announced that his committee will do all they can to inform, engage and get input from various members of the public.

He stated that his committee will soon be interacting with members of the National Assembly, traditional leaders, students as well as corporate Nigeria.

Other members of the constitution committee are Senator Shehu Sanni, Dr. Bilikisu Magoro (Executive Secretary), Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, Samson Itodo, Madu Bright O. Alwell, Ann Kio Briggs, Fafa Dan Princewill, Zaka Bala, Kayode Samuel, Affiong L Affiong, and Salvation Alibor.

It will be recalled that The Patriots recently visited President Bola Tinubu to ask him to make a case for a people’s democratic constitution.

