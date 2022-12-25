The ‘Other Jesus’ vs the ‘Jesus of the Bible’, by Ayo Akerele 

Another Jesus is now in town. You have to be really careful not to fall for this “Other Jesus”. The bible talks about “another Jesus” in 2 Corinthians 11:4. It’s amazing to know that a dear man of God recently had a strange revelation. Jesus appeared to him and split into two different forms which were exactly alike.

According to this man of God, he could not see the difference between the two Jesuses, they were exactly the same. In this open vision, the man of God said that Jesus told him clearly that a lot of his children and many ministers are actually following “this other Jesus”. Some know this to be true and some don’t, but because of the results they are getting, they care less about this. This other Jesus gives them instructions to do so many things that they think is from God. They see revelations. They have encounters from this Jesus. But in reality, many of these revelations and encounters are not from the real Jesus, though they get results from them. Jesus told this man of God to stay with the word, any doctrine the Jesus of the Bible or the Apostles didn’t teach or practice, regardless of the result, is from the other “Jesus”.

When I heard this message, I was really stunned. Not that I didn’t know that there is really something wrong with the kind of Jesus a lot of people are proclaiming. But for Jesus to split himself into two in an open vision just to help his children to learn about the tricks of Satan is a huge act of love from God. The Jesus of the Bible does not promote materialism, greed, covetousness, bitterness, envy, pride, egocentrism, mammon, occultism, and other works of the flesh (Luke 12:15; Mark 11:26). The other Jesus produces ministers that compete with one another. The other Jesus does not emphasize eternity. It emphasizes extreme earthly possessions to the point of greed.

The other Jesus produces pastors that are occultic and sexually immoral. The other Jesus produces churches and ministers that support every kind of works of the flesh, same sex marriages, transgenderism, homosexuality and lesbianism, among others.

The other Jesus instructs pastors to milk their congregation dry to the point that after many years, only the minister is prosperous, the bulk of the congregation are poor, battered and tattered. The other Jesus instructs pastors to divorce their wives and marry the head of the choir. The other Jesus instructs pastors to collect seed from believers for every blessing or breakthrough they want from God. The other Jesus instructs pastors to raise millionaires rather than raising disciples. The other Jesus instructs pastors to open their church branches in the same building or on the same street where other churches already exist, and where possible to buy out those churches from their present locations. The other Jesus gives some pastors a “special grace” to sin. The other Jesus wants every Christian to become billionaires. The list is endless!

But the Jesus of the Bible promotes holiness, purity and righteousness (Romans 12:1; I Corinthians 6:19; Luke 1:75; Hebrews 12:14). The Jesus of the Bible preaches and promotes love. The Jesus of the Bible promotes the production of disciples. The Jesus of the Bible wants the church to be the light of the world in word and in deed (Matthew 5:14). The Jesus of the Bible promotes the giving to the poor; the clothing of the naked and the housing of the homeless (Matthew 25:36). The Jesus of the Bible does not promote the killing of enemies. The Jesus of the Bible teaches us to pray for our enemies (Matthew 5:44). The Jesus of the Bible promotes the laying up of our treasures in heaven and not on the earth (Matthew 6:19). The Jesus of the Bible teaches the “narrow way to heaven theology” (Matthew 7:14).

Which of these Jesuses are you following? There are actually two of them according to 2 Corinthians 11:4. On the last day, I wont be responsible for your choice.

Neither will you be responsible for my choice. Your pastor wont stand or speak for you. If you see the traces of the other Jesus in your church and you continue to defend and promote your church, its your choice. Time will tell whether it is the other Jesus all of us are following or the Jesus of the Bible. But as for me and my house, we’ve decided to stick with the Jesus of the Bible! What about you?

“As we have said before, so now I say again, if anyone preaches any other gospel to you than what you have received, let him be accursed” (Galatians 1-9)

Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]





