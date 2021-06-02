Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, says she isn’t afraid as she continues to speak against the “incompetence” of the Muhammadu Buhari Government.

According to her, the only thing the government can do to her is get her arrested or assassinate her.

Meanwhile, Yusufu has been trending on Twitter for over 12 hours with the hashtag: #AishaTheHypocrite.

She said this in a video while reacting to the “hypocrite” hashtag.

She wondered how she was said to have voted for the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2015 elections, adding that the whole country is upside down, but people are paid to heat-up her timeline.

The activist said: “The whole country is upside down and what you are bothered about is looking for people to go on people’s timeline.

“When they go low, I go lower.

“I deal with them, come up, shower, put on perfume so that they will know it is a choice not to be there.

“In the meantime, we will call out the incompetence of the government, cluelessness, corruption that has been happening and every other thing.

“Killings are going on in the country, but Buhari was shouting that are you safer now that you were six years ago?

“It is time we ask him the question: are Nigerians safer now?

“Are people not being killed in their houses?

“Nowhere is safe.

“Everybody is afraid.

“Even the government is also afraid.

“We are not the only ones affected, we are all in this together.

“Death is death and anyhow that death comes, that’s how it will be.

“For some of us, we have made up our minds that anytime death comes, then it’s fine, but the thing is that the government will feel the heat before the death comes.

“For those asking me if I am not afraid to be killed: For what?

“The only thing government can do is either assassinate me or arrest me.

“Either one they do, they will give me a voice because I have videos, messages, tweets and the Internet will never forget.”