The new Nigeria under President Tinubu, by Fredrick Nwabufo

The new Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu is one not shackled by atavism, dogma and primordialism. It is a Nigeria defined by the purest ideals of fairness, equality, and justice.

It is a new Nigeria run on the eternal H20 of unity, purpose and shared vision. It is a new Nigeria of immense promise.

President Tinubu has been relentless in spreading the pollen of positivity, unity, and truth, fecundating minds and thoughts and mobilising consciences towards his vision. Leadership must possess the facility to inspire trust for the collective vision, and this agency the administration is galvanising. During the Christmas holidays, on different platforms, the President dispatched his accustomed statesmanship and statescraftship. He held seminal meetings where he reiterated his vision for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

Speaking at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque in Surulere, Lagos on December 22, 2023, where he went to observe Jumaat prayers marking the centennial anniversary of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, the President reaffirmed his avowed essence, declaring that he would always be fair to all Nigerians and that his administration remained committed to advancing the unity of Nigeria, as well as ensuring the welfare and prosperity of all citizens.

Also Read:

“’We are committed to enthroning a better society for our citizens irrespective of ethnic, religious, or geographical differences. The various policies already in place are expected to bring great succour to our people. We know their pains, and we are addressing them holistically,” he said.

In his sanctuary, the President held meetings with a rich blend of Nigerians across the divide, and across groups and persuasions – in his true aspect as a President blind to the polarising profiles of colour, complexion, class, and provincial stratification. A President for all.

Among those who visited the President were governors, political leaders, business figures, and a whole gamut of Nigerians. Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, one of the governors who visited, said after a meeting: “One thing is that he has a very courageous, unifying policy; the exchange rate and then removing subsidy, which actually had become a scam and costing us a lot of money. Those policies are good but then they come with the negative sides. They come with challenges for an economy where over 60 percent of the population is living below the poverty line. So, it’s not going to be easy, immediately. But I believe that if we are patient and if we go through the policies without compromising, over time, things will turn around.”

The Tinubu administration has been making deliberate, sincere, concerted, and sustained efforts to engender national cohesion. The principal ingredients for national or social cohesion are justice, fairness, equity, and trust, and these the leadership is advancing. The staunchest advocate of national cohesion and unity is the President who seizes every opportunity to declare truth, togetherness, and fairness.

In his New Year’s address, the President reprised his true form, declaring that he would always give every Nigerian equal opportunity to thrive and prosper. The President said: “Fellow Nigerians, my major ambition in government as a Senator in the aborted Third Republic, as Governor of Lagos State for eight years and now as the President of this blessed country is to build a fair and equitable society and close the widening inequality. While I believe the rich should enjoy their legitimately earned wealth, our minimum bargain must be that any Nigerian that works hard and is diligent enough will have a chance to get ahead in life. I must add that because God didn’t create us with equal talents and strengths, I cannot guarantee that we will have equal outcomes when we work hard. But my government, in this new year 2024 and beyond, will work to give every Nigerian equal opportunity to strive and to thrive.”

The new Nigeria under President Tinubu is not one manacled by the isms — classism, sexism, and schisms. It is a Nigeria where citizens can thrive and prosper irrespective of demographic or geographic divergences; where women and the youth are prioritised, where hard work is rewarded and where any citizen can reach the pinnacle of his calling by sheer industry.

The new Nigeria under President Tinubu is not one characterised by insouciance and obduracy. It is a Nigeria where the leadership is attuned to citizens, focalising the welfare of the vulnerable and the most vulnerable segments of the population.

The new Nigeria under President Tinubu is a Nigeria rekindling hope with potent actions in the promises of a greater today and tomorrow. It is a Nigeria of possibilities. We can be better; we can be greater. We can be united. We can come together.

The new Nigeria under President Tinubu is a Nigeria we all have to support and work for. We all have our part to play in the Nigeria Project.

. Nwabufo is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement.